Mandaviya says India has tremendous opportunities in green hydrogen

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said India has tremendous opportunities in green hydrogen and industries, academia and government must come together in order to succeed. The Union Minister addressed a two-day seminar being organized on the subject "Production and use of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Process Industry" by the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (Northern Regional Centre) in association with Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) at IIT Delhi Campus, Hauz Khas New Delhi.

Addressing the event, Mandaviya said, "We need to grow in the research and production sector and innovate in the development and manufacturing of green hydrogen. Only the government alone can't achieve the target of green energy." Industries-academia-government synergy is very important to achieve the goal of the national hydrogen mission.

"We have a huge geographical advantage in terms of varied weather systems and topographies to make the green energy mission true. Focussing on futuristic planning, this year, we are celebrating Amrut Kaal and preparing a roadmap for the next 25 years to achieve this target. Energy is a critical requirement of our country and the Green Hydrogen mission is a crucial part of it," he said. Mandaviya further urged everyone to work towards making the manufacturing of Green Hydrogen affordable and accessible not only to our country but to the world, with the "Nation First" attitude.

He said commitment and dedication toward the country are important for the development of the nation. "We can achieve the target of increasing solar energy efficiency and reducing the cost of it and become the Vishwa Guru. We must take inspiration from our rich past, which shows how technologically advanced we were. We never lacked the human resource capacity and brain. We can again show this to the world," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)