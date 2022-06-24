SJVN gets four-star rating from GRIHA Council

State-owned SJVN on Friday said its headquarters Shakti Bhawan has been awarded four-star ratings by Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council.

GRIHA is a rating tool that helps people assess the performance of their building against certain nationally acceptable benchmarks. It evaluates the environmental performance of a building holistically over its entire life cycle, thereby providing a definitive standard for 'green building'.

In a statement, SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma said, ''SJVN headquarters in Shimla has been rated four-star by GRIHA Council. It is a moment of pride for everyone as Shakti Sadan is the first building in Himachal Pradesh to get this rating''.

The building is built up on an area of 15,200 square meters and accommodates more than 500 employees. It operates a 100 KW solar energy system and a 40 KW solar water heating system for energy needs. A sewerage treatment plant with a capacity to recycle 90,000 litres of wastewater has also been installed in the building.

