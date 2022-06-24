CBI conducts surprise check in alleged Tuna scam in Lakshadweep

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team comprising of about 25 officials led by a DIG rank official camped in Lakshadweep are conducting a Joint Surprise Check along with Vigilance officials of Lakshadweep administration related to corruption and irregularities in the different departments of Lakshadweep administration. The departments include Lakshadweep Co-operative Marketing Federation (LCMF), Fisheries Department, Public Works Department, Khadi Board and Co-operative Society and Animal Husbandry Department.

It was alleged that some Public Servants of Lakshadweep Co-operative Marketing Federation (LCMF), Department of Public Distribution, Lakshadweep Administration, in collusion with the Public Representatives/Public Servants caused loss to LCMF in the matter of export of Tuna Fish to a Sri Lanka based company without following requisite tender process and other formalities. It was further alleged that the LCMF procured a huge amount of Tuna Fish from local fishermen under the influence of a Public Representative of Lakshadweep.

"There were allegations that Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and his nephew Mohammad Razzak, who owns an import-export company were involved in the Tuna fish scam," said a senior official. The Tuna fish so procured was exported by LCMF to a company based in a neighbouring country which did not make payments to LCMF, thereby causing huge losses to LCMF, and in turn to the local fishermen.

It was also alleged that a relative of the Public Representative of Lakshadweep under whose influence LCMF procured Tuna fish and later exported it to the said foreign-based company, is representative of the said company. It was further alleged that some unknown public servants from the Department of Fisheries, Lakshadweep Administration in connivance with some unknown private persons have swindled huge amount of subsidy by illegally registering a large number of boats in the name of poor residents of the Lakshadweep island, and that these boats are being run with subsidized diesel meant for poor fishermen.

It was also alleged that a majority of beneficiaries of the houses being constructed by the Lakshadweep Building Development Board under the schemes meant for poor people are ineligible persons. In Khadi Board and Co-operative Society Lakshadweep, several local leaders are loan defaulters. There is an alleged scam of several crores of rupees in the Animal Husbandry Department, Lakshadweep in the purchase of low-quality medicines and poultry feeds. During the JSC, copies of relevant documents have been obtained, which are being scrutinized. (ANI)

