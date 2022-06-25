No damage or casualties after attack near Dana Gas site in Iraq- source

A mortar shell landed on a grass field next to a gas site in Khor Mor, Iraq operated by UAE energy firm Dana Gas on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday, causing no casualties or damage.

Operations at the facility were unaffected by the attack, the source added.

Also Read: Iraq to begin setting up electricity links with S.Arabia -state news agency

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)