No damage or casualties after attack near Dana Gas site in Iraq- source
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 11:10 IST
A mortar shell landed on a grass field next to a gas site in Khor Mor, Iraq operated by UAE energy firm Dana Gas on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday, causing no casualties or damage.
Operations at the facility were unaffected by the attack, the source added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
