Left Menu

OIL completes beta demo of hydrogen-powered bus developed under its startup programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:01 IST
OIL completes beta demo of hydrogen-powered bus developed under its startup programme

State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Saturday said it has completed a beta demonstration of the hydrogen-powered bus developed by Ohm Cleantech under the 'Startup Nurturing, Enabling and Handholding (SNEH)' programme of the company.

The 9-meter bus built on a 60kW PEM fuel cell engine will power the electric drive and provide for a minimum range of 450 km while emitting water in the exhaust, the company said in a statement.

''The demonstration adds another feather to the green hydrogen hat of OIL as the company has already commissioned a 99.999 per cent pure green hydrogen plant in Jorhat, Assam in April 2022,'' it said.

On the occasion, SC Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of OIL, said this is a major step towards zero-emission mobility within OIL and also in northeast India.

''With technology partners like Ohm Cleantech and h2e Power, who can set up manufacturing plants for electrolysers and fuel cells in the North East, OIL will play an important role in fulfilling India's energy targets. We intend to deploy this bus for Green Kaziranga Tourism by the end of this year to welcome tourists to this zero-emission travel experience,'' he said.

The green hydrogen required for the bus will come from OIL's Green Hydrogen plant in Jorhat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022