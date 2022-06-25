OIL completes beta demo of hydrogen-powered bus developed under its startup programme

State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Saturday said it has completed a beta demonstration of the hydrogen-powered bus developed by Ohm Cleantech under the 'Startup Nurturing, Enabling and Handholding (SNEH)' programme of the company.

The 9-meter bus built on a 60kW PEM fuel cell engine will power the electric drive and provide for a minimum range of 450 km while emitting water in the exhaust, the company said in a statement.

''The demonstration adds another feather to the green hydrogen hat of OIL as the company has already commissioned a 99.999 per cent pure green hydrogen plant in Jorhat, Assam in April 2022,'' it said.

On the occasion, SC Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of OIL, said this is a major step towards zero-emission mobility within OIL and also in northeast India.

''With technology partners like Ohm Cleantech and h2e Power, who can set up manufacturing plants for electrolysers and fuel cells in the North East, OIL will play an important role in fulfilling India's energy targets. We intend to deploy this bus for Green Kaziranga Tourism by the end of this year to welcome tourists to this zero-emission travel experience,'' he said.

The green hydrogen required for the bus will come from OIL's Green Hydrogen plant in Jorhat.

