Modern testing lab for textile sector mooted in TN, says Union Minister

There is a proposal to set up a modern testing laboratory for textile sector at South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) here and for making sanitary napkins, Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters after visiting SITRA, Goyal said he was impressed with its functioning and suggested to enter into partnership with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to set up a facility at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Stating that some of the products made at SITRA needed clinical trials, the Minister said that he will support it under the Mission for Technical Textiles.

Since the association has a machinery to make sanitary napkins, it can use for making napkins in a large scale so that it can be sold at PM-JAY outlets, he said.

SITRA Director and other officials will have a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday in Delhi to discuss the issue, Goyal, who later inaugurated four-day TEXFAIR 2022, said.

SITRA can also make products required in defence sector and he will extend support in this regard. the Union Minister said.

Tamil Nadu has received a provisional subsidy of Rs 595 crore for 1,405 projects under Amended Technology Upgradation Funds Scheme (ATUF) and Rs 901 crore under Technology Upgradation Fund (TUF) Scheme, he said.

Under the Samarth scheme (A flagship scheme for capacity building in the textiles sector), two lakh candidates were trained in the state and 1.7 lakh people are employed by the textile units, the Minister added.

