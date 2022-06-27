'One Health' pilot project for livestock to be launched in Bengaluru on Tuesday

A pilot 'One Health' project will be launched in Bengaluru on Tuesday to help the Centre to come out with a national roadmap to prevent the outbreak of future zoonotic diseases in the livestock sector.

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Atul Chaturvedi will launch the pilot project in Karnataka in the presence of other dignitaries and stakeholders from the Centre and state levels across livestock, wildlife and the environment, an official statement said. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying would develop a national One Health roadmap based on the learnings of this initiative, which in turn would help to prevent the future zoonotic disease outbreaks, equipped with better response mechanisms and management while incorporating global best practices, it added. The capacity-building plan for Karnataka and One Health brochure (Kannada) will be unveiled during the event.

The animal husbandry department -- in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as implementation partner -- is implementing the One-Health Framework undertaking project in Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

The department has taken an initiative to bring stakeholders from animal, human and environment health on a common platform to address the challenges through the One-Health approach.

