NIA arrests two from J-K in cross LoC trade and terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two from Jammu and Kashmir in the cross LoC trade and terror funding Case, the agency said on Tuesday. Tanveer Ahmad Wani and Peer Arshad Iqbal, both residents of Pulwama and Baramulla respectively, were arrested on Monday during raids conducted by the anti-terror agency.

The arrested accused are cross-border LoC traders and were handling several cross LoC trade firms registered in their own names or in the names of their friends, family members, and relatives, said the NIA. "They used to provide funds to the members of various terrorist organisations, Over Ground Workers and Stone-pelters."

The case pertains to the generation of extra profits through a cross Line of Control (LoC) trade mechanism between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and using of those funds for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA said. The trade was started in 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla district and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said.

"As per the Standard Operating Procedure of the trade mechanism, 21 articles were allowed to be traded between PoK and Jammu and Kashmir and was based on the barter system." During the investigation, the NIA said, it has been revealed that extra profit was generated by over-invoicing of export articles and under-invoicing of import articles by the traders. (ANI)

