Left Menu

UK trade minister ready to take up concerns WTO members have on steel safeguards

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:28 IST
UK trade minister ready to take up concerns WTO members have on steel safeguards
Anne-Marie Trevelyan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said Britain is ready to take up any concerns raise by members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) after announcing the extension of safeguards to protect domestic steelmakers on Wednesday.

"We obviously stand ready to take up any concerns that WTO members may have on our decision, but I am absolutely certain that it is the right decision in order to ensure that we avoid as much harm or risk of injury to our steel producers as we can," Trevelyan said in parliament

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022