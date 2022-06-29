Chip exports to Russia have plunged by 90% since export restrictions -U.S. official

Global exports of semiconductors to Russia have plummeted by 90% since the United States and allies slapped export controls on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday.

Raimondo, speaking at an annual Commerce Department conference, also doubled down on threats to "shut down" China's top chipmaker SMIC if it is found to be supplying chips to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)