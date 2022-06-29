Left Menu

Iran says indirect talks with U.S. proceeding in "serious" atmosphere

Iran's foreign ministry said indirect, EU-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington in the Qatari capital were proceeding in a "serious" atmosphere, denying an earlier report that they had ended. The talks are aimed at overcoming differences over how to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:21 IST
Iran says indirect talks with U.S. proceeding in "serious" atmosphere

Iran's foreign ministry said indirect, EU-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington in the Qatari capital were proceeding in a "serious" atmosphere, denying an earlier report that they had ended.

The talks are aimed at overcoming differences over how to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers. Earlier, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency had reported that the negotiations in Doha had ended without result.

"The two-day talks are not over yet and later today Iran's top nuclear negotiator and the EU's envoy Enrique Mora will meet again," ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said, according to Iranian state media. "Talks continue in a serious and business-like atmosphere."

The talks started on Tuesday with Mora as the coordinator, shuttling between Iran's Ali Bagheri Kani and Washington's special Iran envoy Rob Malley. They are trying to break a months-long impasse that has stalled negotiations in Vienna to reinstate the 2015 pact. "What prevented these negotiations from coming to fruition is the U.S. insistence on its proposed draft text in Vienna that excludes any guarantee for Iran's economic benefits," Tasnim said, citing informed sources at the talks.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran's economy. A year later, Tehran reacted by gradually breaching nuclear limits of the deal. Over 11 months of talks between Tehran and major powers to revive their nuclear deal stalled in March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022