IAEA loses transmission from Ukraine's Russian-held nuclear power plant

The U.N. atomic watchdog said on Wednesday it had again lost its connection to its surveillance systems keeping track of nuclear material at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest, which the watchdog wants to inspect.

"The fact that our remote safeguards data transmission is down again – for the second time in the past month – only adds to the urgency to dispatch this mission (to Zaporizhzhia)," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. The connection was lost on Saturday "due to a disruption of the facility's communication systems", it added.

