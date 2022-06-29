IAEA loses transmission from Ukraine's Russian-held nuclear power plant
- Country:
- Austria
The U.N. atomic watchdog said on Wednesday it had again lost its connection to its surveillance systems keeping track of nuclear material at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest, which the watchdog wants to inspect.
"The fact that our remote safeguards data transmission is down again – for the second time in the past month – only adds to the urgency to dispatch this mission (to Zaporizhzhia)," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. The connection was lost on Saturday "due to a disruption of the facility's communication systems", it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- Europe
- U.N.
- Russian
- Ukraine
- International Atomic Energy Agency
ALSO READ
European stocks stabilize after inflation-driven rout
U.N. chief says the dash for new fossil fuels is 'delusional'
European stocks stabilize after an inflation-fuelled selloff
Blocked European funds to Palestinian Territories to be released
European court rules Russia's 'foreign agent' law violates rights