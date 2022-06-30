IMF reaches staff agreement with Cameroon that could unlock $73.6 million

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its staff had reached an agreement with Cameroon on the second review of its loan programs that could lead to the disbursement of $73.6 million if approved by the Fund's Executive Board.

The Fund said Cameroon's economic outlook remains positive, with growth of 3.8% expected for 2022, but uncertainties are rising due to sharp increases in prices for oil, fertilizer and foodstuffs driven by the war in Ukraine.

