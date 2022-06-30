Left Menu

Traffic snarls, waterlogging as rains hit Delhi-NCR

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:07 IST
Traffic snarls, waterlogging as rains hit Delhi-NCR
visual from Delhi-Gurgaon road (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rains lashed several parts of the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city. Due to waterlogging, the traffic movement at a few stretches was restricted and people were advised to avoid these routes.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, "Traffic Advisory, Movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging." "Commuters coming from shooting Range side may take a left turn from Lal Kuan Red Light and commuters coming from Badarpur side may take Mathura Road to reach their destination. Inconvenience is regretted," it read in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the June 30." The IMD predicted that rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over West Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 2 and in east Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022