German finance minister says no third relief package before 2023 - WirtschaftsWoche

Germany does not have the funds to deliver a third package of relief measures for cash-strapped households in 2022, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an interview published on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:30 IST
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
Germany does not have the funds to deliver the third package of relief measures for cash-strapped households in 2022, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an interview published on Thursday. "There will be a further relief package in 2023," Lindner told the WirtschaftsWoche. "But it is clear that new budget resources are not available this year."

Germany's coalition government has responded to the surging cost of living amid the Ukraine war and global supply chain issues with two multibillion-euro relief packages this year. The measures include cash payouts, cheaper petrol, and cut-price public transport tickets to help the public shoulder soaring power and heating costs.

At a meeting of G7 finance ministers in May, Lindner said Germany must find "an exit from crisis mode" as he attempts to steer Europe's biggest economy back to its constitutionally enshrined debt brake by 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

