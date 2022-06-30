Norway oil workers at one union reject wage deal
Members of the Lederne labour union representing Norwegian oil workers have voted against a wage deal negotiated with oil companies, a state-appointed mediator said on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if Lederne's members would go on strike as a result of the vote, or if negotiations would resume. The union was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:46 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Members of the Lederne labour union representing Norwegian oil workers have voted against a wage deal negotiated with oil companies, a state-appointed mediator said on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if Lederne's members would go on strike as a result of the vote, or if negotiations would resume.
The union was not available for comment when contacted by Reuters. Members of a separate union, Safe, have accepted the deal, the mediator added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement