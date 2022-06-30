Left Menu

S.Africa's Eskom extends worst power cuts seen in over two years

South African state power utility Eskom said it will continue the worst power cuts the country has seen in more than two years later on Thursday and Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:35 IST
S.Africa's Eskom extends worst power cuts seen in over two years

South African state power utility Eskom said it will continue the worst power cuts the country has seen in more than two years later on Thursday and Friday. Blaming the latest outages on striking workers, the state electricity company said it found it difficult to conduct maintenance work and was unable to return some generators to service.

The utility is set to meet with workers' unions on Friday to discuss a new pay offer to try to settle the dispute. "The high levels of staff absenteeism and intimidation of working employees in some of the power stations is still rife," Eskom said in a statement.

South Africans have faced power cuts on a regular basis for more than a decade, which have hindered the economic growth in the country. Small businesses in South Africa have borne the brunt of the latest outages, while still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, which is at a five-year peak.

Eskom said that the "Stage 6" power cuts would run from 1400 until midnight local time (1200 to 2200 GMT) on Thursday and from 0500 until midnight on Friday. Eskom implemented so-called "Stage 6" outages, which mean at least six hours of power cuts a day for most South Africans, for the first time since December 2019 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The debt-laden company on Wednesday said the maintenance backlog could take weeks to clear, putting further pressure on the already constrained power system. President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has been trying to reform Eskom to make it more efficient, but progress has been slow. (Additional reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Writing by Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Jane Merriman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022