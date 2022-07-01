Left Menu

Russian missile strikes kill 17 in Ukraine's Odesa region - authorities

Russian missiles struck a nine-story apartment building and a resort facility near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, Ukrainian authorities said. One missile struck the building in the town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi at about 1 a.m.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-07-2022
One missile struck the building in the town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi at about 1 a.m. (2200 GMT Thursday), killing 14 people, the emergency ministry said in a statement. It also wounded 30 people and caused a fire in an attached storage building. Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman for the Odesa regional administration, told Ukrainian state television that a rescue operation was underway as some people remained buried under the rubble after a section of the building collapsed.

Another missile hit a resort facility, Bratchuk said, killing at least three people including a child, and wounding one more person. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

