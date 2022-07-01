Left Menu

Union Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurates farming unit of Moringa and backyard poultry in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 20:58 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurates farming unit of Moringa and backyard poultry in Hyderabad
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh on Friday inaugurated the Integrated Farming Unit of ''Moringa and Backyard Poultry'' at ICAR-Directorate of Poultry Research here.

He inspected the newly-developed facility and appreciated the efforts in creating such a model facility to highlight the benefits of integrated farming, an official release said.

The minister said the Directorate is striving to develop suitable technologies for both commercial and backyard poultry and also in new frontier areas of nutrition, health and biotechnology.

During his address, he said poultry farming is a major way to alleviate malnutrition in rural areas as it provides additional income to the poor families and nutritional security to both poor and landless farmers.

He emphasised that youth should be encouraged to take up this technology through start-ups and suggested exploring the possibility of branding and marketing of Moringa-fed chicken egg and meat.

The minister suggested developing a low-cost model for entrepreneurship development in integrated farming system with Moringa and backyard poultry.

