Left Menu

Joshi on 6-day tour of Australia, to focus on joint investment possibilities in critical minerals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:44 IST
Joshi on 6-day tour of Australia, to focus on joint investment possibilities in critical minerals
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi began his six-day tour of Australia on Sunday as India looks to strengthen partnerships with Canberra in the field of strategic critical minerals that are important in the transition to clean energy sources and electric mobility.

During his six-day tour, Joshi will meet with several Australian ministers and officials, and industry bodies, the Mines Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The visit assumes importance as it is the first meeting between Joshi and Resources and Northern Australia Minister Madeleine King since the election of the Anthony Albanese Government, the ministry said.

During the visit, the focus would be on joint investment possibilities in lithium and cobalt projects.

''India is set to move a step closer to realizing its ambition to develop secure, robust, and commercially viable strategic critical minerals as part of its larger mission to transition to clean sources of energy, with...Pralhad Joshi visiting Australia,'' the mines ministry said in a statement.

India is committed to accelerating its march towards achieving clean energy ambitions in a sustainable manner, with the India-Australia relationship witnessing an upward trajectory.

Joshi will also visit mineral-rich sites of Tianqi Lithium Kwinana and Greenbushes Mine.

During his visit, Joshi will aim to build on the MoU signed between Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), a joint venture of three CPSEs under the Ministry of Mines, and the Critical Minerals Facilitation Office (CMFO), Government of Australia, which aims at strengthening bilateral trade relationship and lays the path to deliver on a shared ambition to develop secure, robust and commercially viable critical minerals supply chains. The India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership envisages joint investment for viable lithium and cobalt projects in Australia, which is critical for India's transition towards clean energy ambitions. The steps will complement India's mineral security for E-mobility initiatives and other diversified sectors entailing the usage of critical and strategic minerals. Besides highlighting the path-breaking reforms in the mines and minerals sector, Joshi will also address the vibrant Indian diaspora during his visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022