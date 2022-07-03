Left Menu

Maharashtra logs 2,962 fresh COVID cases, one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,962 fresh COVID-19 cases, including one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron who was found positive, the health department said in a bulletin.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-07-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 21:59 IST
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,962 fresh COVID-19 cases, including one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron who was found positive, the health department said in a bulletin. As per the report, a 60-year-old woman from Mumbai was found BA.4 positive in the state. She is fully vaccinated and shows mild symptoms. With this, the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state went up to 64.

With this, the active caseload has gone up to 22,485 in Maharashtra and the overall tally of infections rose to 79,85,296 in the state. A total of six COVID-19 patients succumbed to the viral infections in the past 24 hours. The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.85 per cent.

So far, 78,14,871 people have recovered from COVID-19 disease including 3,918 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Mumbai (7,671), Thane (4,684), Pune (5,063) and Raigad (1,207) are among the cities with the higher number of active cases at present, according to the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,103 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.27 per cent, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With this, the active caseload in the country crossed the 1 lakh mark as it stands at 1,11,711.

According to the Ministry, 13,929 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,28,65,519. The recovery rate currently is 98.54 per cent. As many as 31 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,199. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

