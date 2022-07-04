Left Menu

Kremlin says others may disagree with Japan's proposal on Russian oil price cap

Kremlin says others may disagree with Japan's proposal on Russian oil price cap
Russia needs to wait and see how proposals to cap the price of Russian oil exported abroad are finalized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on reports that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had proposed capping Russian oil's purchase price at around half the current purchase price, Peskov said that other countries may disagree with Tokyo's cap level proposals.

