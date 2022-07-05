PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK ministers rebuff request for help in reopening fertiliser plant https://on.ft.com/3P6gFiy - Intensive industrial energy users to warn UK ministers over gas rationing https://on.ft.com/3ahaadQ

- Bundesbank boss warns against 'fatal' assumptions in ECB crisis tool https://on.ft.com/3RmBBUr Overview

- British government has rebuffed a request for a loan of up to 10 million pounds ($12.11 million) from UK Nitrogen seeking to reopen one of Britain's last fertiliser plants. - Some of Britain's largest industrial users of energy will warn ministers on Wednesday that sections of industry are at risk of closure this winter if there is a severe gas shortage and emergency measures to curb usage are introduced.

- The head of Germany's Bundesbank has warned it will be 'virtually impossible' to decide if a divergence of borrowing costs between eurozone countries is justified, arguing it would be 'fatal' for governments to rely on the European Central Bank's support. ($1 = 0.8256 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

