Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 5

Headlines - UK ministers rebuff request for help in reopening fertiliser plant https://on.ft.com/3P6gFiy - Intensive industrial energy users to warn UK ministers over gas rationing https://on.ft.com/3ahaadQ - Bundesbank boss warns against 'fatal' assumptions in ECB crisis tool https://on.ft.com/3RmBBUr Overview - British government has rebuffed a request for a loan of up to 10 million pounds ($12.11 million) from UK Nitrogen seeking to reopen one of Britain's last fertiliser plants.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 05:47 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK ministers rebuff request for help in reopening fertiliser plant https://on.ft.com/3P6gFiy - Intensive industrial energy users to warn UK ministers over gas rationing https://on.ft.com/3ahaadQ

- Bundesbank boss warns against 'fatal' assumptions in ECB crisis tool https://on.ft.com/3RmBBUr Overview

- British government has rebuffed a request for a loan of up to 10 million pounds ($12.11 million) from UK Nitrogen seeking to reopen one of Britain's last fertiliser plants. - Some of Britain's largest industrial users of energy will warn ministers on Wednesday that sections of industry are at risk of closure this winter if there is a severe gas shortage and emergency measures to curb usage are introduced.

- The head of Germany's Bundesbank has warned it will be 'virtually impossible' to decide if a divergence of borrowing costs between eurozone countries is justified, arguing it would be 'fatal' for governments to rely on the European Central Bank's support. ($1 = 0.8256 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022