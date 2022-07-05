PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 5
Headlines - UK ministers rebuff request for help in reopening fertiliser plant https://on.ft.com/3P6gFiy - Intensive industrial energy users to warn UK ministers over gas rationing https://on.ft.com/3ahaadQ - Bundesbank boss warns against 'fatal' assumptions in ECB crisis tool https://on.ft.com/3RmBBUr Overview - British government has rebuffed a request for a loan of up to 10 million pounds ($12.11 million) from UK Nitrogen seeking to reopen one of Britain's last fertiliser plants.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK ministers rebuff request for help in reopening fertiliser plant https://on.ft.com/3P6gFiy - Intensive industrial energy users to warn UK ministers over gas rationing https://on.ft.com/3ahaadQ
- Bundesbank boss warns against 'fatal' assumptions in ECB crisis tool https://on.ft.com/3RmBBUr Overview
- British government has rebuffed a request for a loan of up to 10 million pounds ($12.11 million) from UK Nitrogen seeking to reopen one of Britain's last fertiliser plants. - Some of Britain's largest industrial users of energy will warn ministers on Wednesday that sections of industry are at risk of closure this winter if there is a severe gas shortage and emergency measures to curb usage are introduced.
- The head of Germany's Bundesbank has warned it will be 'virtually impossible' to decide if a divergence of borrowing costs between eurozone countries is justified, arguing it would be 'fatal' for governments to rely on the European Central Bank's support. ($1 = 0.8256 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- European Central Bank's
- Germany
- Britain
- Bundesbank
- British
ALSO READ
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
Germany "very confident" of deal on Sweden, Finland NATO bid - goverment source
Germany says working with Poland, Romania on freeing stuck Ukrainian grain
Advantage Quartararo as Bagnaia crashes in Germany
Cooler weather helps Spain with fires; rain helps in Germany