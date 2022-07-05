Srinagar-Leh highway blocked after flash floods hit J-K's Ganderbal

A cloudburst triggered by the heavy rains blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway after flash floods occurred in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday. The flash floods occurred in the Shah Mohallah Kullan area of Kangan in the Ganderbal district on Sunday.

According to a report, several houses were inundated and caused partial damage. Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway.

This happened while the Amarnath Yatra is going on in Jammu and Kashmir. The Yatra began on June 29 from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)