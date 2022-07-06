Lightning strike hits output at Renesas factory in Japan's Kumamoto
Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said production at one of its factories has been affected after lightning hit a power line feeding the facility in Kumamoto city in southwest Japan on Tuesday.
The disruption could cost the factory as much as two weeks' worth of production, Renesas said in a statement. The chipmaker is targeting a return to full production capacity on July 11.
