Lightning strike hits output at Renesas factory in Japan's Kumamoto

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:21 IST
Renesas Electronics Corp
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said production at one of its factories has been affected after lightning hit a power line feeding the facility in Kumamoto city in southwest Japan on Tuesday.

The disruption could cost the factory as much as two weeks' worth of production, Renesas said in a statement. The chipmaker is targeting a return to full production capacity on July 11.

