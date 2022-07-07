Sonalika Rewrites Record Books with New Superior Performance; Clocks Highest Ever Q1 Overall Sales of 39,274 Tractors and 18 percent Growth

Sonalika Tractors has registered another staggering performance to clock highest ever Q1 overall sales with 39,274 tractor sales in FY’23, which includes 18 percent growth over 33,215 units sold in Q1 FY’22 New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India’s No1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors has been creating new product as well as performance benchmarks ever since the FY’23 inception and has proudly rewritten its record books yet again. The company has registered its highest ever Q1 overall sales of 39,274 tractors, which is 18% growth above 33,219 overall tractor sales recorded in the corresponding period in FY’22. With a dominating Q1 performance, the company has further accelerated its journey in the on-going financial year and cemented its position for upcoming seasons ahead.

One of India’s leading tractor manufacturers, Sonalika religiously implements its deep understanding about markets across its heavy duty portfolio with a clear aim to match the same with regional customer demands. Despite unprecedented heat wave affecting crop production across the country, the MSP uptick from government side has facilitated healthy rural cash flow, thereby driving tractor overall demand in Q1 FY’23. As monsoon continues expand base across the country, Sonalika Tractors will remain at the forefront to support farmers win their everyday farming challenges. Commenting on achieving the new Q1 performance milestone, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, “Delivering on farmer’s expectations month after month empowers us to set new benchmarks both in terms of product as well as performance. Achieving our highest ever Q1 overall sales of 39,274 units with 18% growth is a testament that we understand farmers and their regional market requirements well, which subsequently boils down to reinforced farmer trust in brand Sonalika. Strategically supported by our unique approach of customising our tractor portfolio, I am optimistic that we have set our FY’23 course in right direction for upcoming seasons later during the year. Sonalika Tractors will continue to address regional farmer requirements to ensure high productivity and income for their buoyant future.” PWR PWR

