Petroecuador lifts force majeure over Oriente crude, Napo exports to be rescheduled -document

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 07-07-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador's state-run Petroecuador has informed its customers that it had lifted the force majeure declaration it had enforced over exports of its flagship crude, Oriente, following the end of anti-government protests last week.

Petroecuador also said in a notification this week that operations linked to its Napo crude production were also affected by protests, forcing the company to reschedule some cargoes originally planned to be exported in July.

Also Read: Ecuador indigenous protests in stalemate with govt; oil output halved

