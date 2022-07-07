Petroecuador lifts force majeure over Oriente crude, Napo exports to be rescheduled -document

Ecuador's state-run Petroecuador has informed its customers that it had lifted the force majeure declaration it had enforced over exports of its flagship crude, Oriente, following the end of anti-government protests last week.

Petroecuador also said in a notification this week that operations linked to its Napo crude production were also affected by protests, forcing the company to reschedule some cargoes originally planned to be exported in July.

