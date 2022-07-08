UK's Johnson appalled by 'despicable attack' on Japan's Abe
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the "despicable attack" on Japan's Shinzo Abe.
"My thoughts are with his family and loved ones," he said on Twitter.
