Germany confirms positive signal from Canada on Nord Stream 1 turbine

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  Germany

Germany's government spokesperson on Friday confirmed Berlin had received a positive signal from Canada regarding delivery of a turbine needed for the maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany, but could not say that the turbine had been delivered. Russia's Gazprom cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels last month, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy, in Canada.

A decision to return the turbine had already been taken, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters on Thursday.

