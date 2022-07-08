Germany confirms positive signal from Canada on Nord Stream 1 turbine
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's government spokesperson on Friday confirmed Berlin had received a positive signal from Canada regarding delivery of a turbine needed for the maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany, but could not say that the turbine had been delivered. Russia's Gazprom cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels last month, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy, in Canada.
A decision to return the turbine had already been taken, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters on Thursday.
