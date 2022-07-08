China publishes action plan to improve domestic and global standard-setting

China on Friday published an action plan to improve domestic standards across industries while increasing its participation in international standard-setting, from smart cities to food safety. The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR), along with 15 other regulators and central government agencies, will implement the initiative, according to the action plan, published on the SAMR's official website.

China in October last year published what it called a "national standardization development outline" that detailed its ambitions in setting technical standards. The action plan published on Friday is aimed at clarifying and improving the implementation of tasks to be undertaken before the end of 2023 in order to realize the outline.

Also Read: China suppressing protests against its 'Zero-COVID' policy in the most brazen manner

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)