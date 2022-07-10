At least six people were killed and more than 30 are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-story apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, leading to the building collapsing, the region's governor said.

FIGHTING * Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging service that a Russian missile had struck Druzhkivka, a town behind the front line, and reported shelling of other population centers. * Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Telegram that Russian forces were gathering in the area of the village of Bilohorivka, about 50 km (30 miles) east of Sloviansk, from where they were shelling the surrounding settlements and carrying out air strikes. * Russia's Tass news agency cited pro-Russian separatists as saying Ukrainian forces had fired an artillery barrage into residential districts of the city of Donetsk. * Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY * The French government is preparing for a total cutoff of Russian gas supplies, which it sees as the most likely scenario in its forward planning, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. * Canada will grant a sanctions waiver to return repaired Russian turbines to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. * U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging the international community to join forces to condemn Russian aggression, told journalists on Saturday he had raised concerns with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over Beijing's alignment with Moscow. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed several of Kyiv's senior envoys abroad on Saturday, including the outspoken ambassador to Germany.

