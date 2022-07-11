Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:51 IST
Hard to predict Russia's moves on Nord Stream 1 after July 21 - German EconMin spokesperson
Germany is in a serious situation when it comes to its gas supply, but the security of supply is currently guaranteed, said a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry on Monday.

The spokesperson added that it was difficult to predict what Russia would do after July 21, when maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that began on Monday is expected to end.

There are differing signals from Moscow, added the spokesperson.

