Selvas Wear Your Comfort Launched their Line of Adult Inner Wear

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Selvas Wear Your Comfort, since 1994 unveiled their new line of inner wear for adults at The Crowne Plaza, Chennai. Now we have stepped into the line of adult inner wear.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:28 IST
Selvas Wear Your Comfort since 1994 unveiled their new line of inner wear for adults at The Crowne Plaza, Chennai. The years-old established brand Selvas has made a mark for themselves in kids' wear for almost 28 years now and the brand is now set to establish its name in adult inner-wear.

The company's Managing Director Chandrasekaran revealed its new venture in the presence of distributors and retailers. The innerwear collection was unveiled in a mannequin. The board members of the brand spoke about the scope of innerwear clothing in the market. Addressing the press, Mr. Chandrasekaran added that Selva's ultimate reason for success is the quality of its clothing materials and that it will never compromise its quality in products for no cost.

About Selvas Selvas was once only a dream of a common boy, Chandrasekaran. His efforts to make his dream a reality have now resulted in a vast empire that is Selvas House of Costuming. A brand that started with only 5 employees is now a corporate sector employing more than 1500 people with new technologies for mass production and to ensure the quality. Our brand offers a perfect blend of global and international styling, meticulously crafted and processed. We are well known for Rompers, tops, and bottoms for toddlers, babies & young children and are best in styling comfortable, trendy, cozy, and contemporary wear. Now we have stepped into the line of adult inner-wear. Our ultimate vision is to transform Selvas into a world-reputed brand within 2025.

