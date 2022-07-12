Left Menu

Russia FinMin backs LNG-for-roubles plan - paper

The next day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters no decisions had been taken nor orders prepared on such a move. In March, President Vladimir Putin said "unfriendly countries" would have to pay for Russian gas in roubles. A number of Gazprom's biggest clients in Europe were cut off after refusing to cooperate with the roubles-for-gas payment scheme.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 05:33 IST
Russia FinMin backs LNG-for-roubles plan - paper

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, in a newspaper interview published on Monday, strongly endorsed a proposal by gas producer Gazprom to expand its roubles-for-gas scheme for pipeline gas to include liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Asked for his view on the Gazprom proposal, the Vedomosti daily quoted Siluanov as saying, "We support (it) in every way." Interfax news agency quoted a senior Gazprom manager a week ago as saying the gas producer was proposing to expand the scheme to include LNG. The next day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters no decisions had been taken nor orders prepared on such a move.

In March, President Vladimir Putin said "unfriendly countries" would have to pay for Russian gas in roubles. A number of Gazprom's biggest clients in Europe were cut off after refusing to cooperate with the roubles-for-gas payment scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022