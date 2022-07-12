Left Menu

Govt appoints 29 members in Board of Trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:06 IST
  • India

The government has nominated 29 non-official members from large and small enterprises and different sectors in the Board of Trade, chaired by the commerce and industry minister.

The board, which includes participants from states, union territories, and senior officials from the public and private sectors, provides a platform to discuss ways on boosting manufacturing and exports.

In 2019, the government merged the Council of Trade Development and Promotion with the Board of Trade to bring greater coherence in the consultation process with all stakeholders for promoting exports and imports, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

The new non-official members include Tata Consultancy Services Chief Executive officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan, KKR India Chairman Sanjay Nayyar, Laghu Udyog Bharati Executive Member Om Prakash Mittal.

India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo, GCMMF (Amul) Managing Director RS Sodhi, and Arun Mandal, Chief Executive Officer, Bidhannagar Pineapple Development Trust, West Bengal, are some of the other non-official members, it said.

The members are entrusted with the task of providing a platform to state governments and UTs for articulating state-oriented perspectives on trade policy; to act as facilitators in the implementation of District Export Hub events including sensitization workshops, identification, and promotion of identified products.

They would also help states develop and pursue export strategies in line with national Foreign Trade Policy; facilitate a mechanism for discussion on the operationalization of the trade infrastructure, review policy instruments and procedures for imports and exports and suggest steps to rationalize use, it added.

The official members include secretaries of different departments like revenue, commerce, health, and agriculture besides NITI Aayog CEO, Deputy Governor of RBI, and CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) chairman.

Further, it also has representatives of industry chambers as ex-officio members.

