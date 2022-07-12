Left Menu

Tomar to launch platform under eNAM to facilitate inter-state agri trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:03 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will on July 14 launch a platform under the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) to facilitate inter-state trading of agri-commodities.

Named as 'Platform of Platforms (PoPs)' under eNAM, this new initiative will pave the way for creating an efficient and effective 'One Nation One Market' ecosystem, an official statement said.

The new platform will be launched during the two-day national conference of state agriculture ministers scheduled to be held in Bengaluru as part of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.

Ministers of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje and Kailash Choudhary are also scheduled to be part of the launch.

''Government of India has taken a novel initiative for participation of the all stakeholders through this 'Platform of Platforms (PoPs) under e-NAM' towards next level revolution in Agri- Produce Marketing which will facilitate the Indian Farmers to sell their produce beyond their state boundaries,'' the agriculture ministry said.

This will enhance farmers' accessibility digitally to multiple markets, buyers, service providers and bring transparency in trade transactions with the intent to improve price discovery mechanism for better price realisation of farm produce, it said.

The Platform of Platforms has been developed to create a digital ecosystem that leverages the expertise of individual platforms across various segments of the agriculture value chain, enabling the farmers to add value to their produce and facilitate them with ease of agri marketing.

Technical sessions will be held during the conference focusing on nine thematic areas such as digital agriculture, crop insurance, Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs), among others.

Over 1,200 mandis have been integrated under eNAM so far in 25 states and union territories.

