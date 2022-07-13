Asset managers charged in alleged $1.2 bln Venezuelan money laundering scheme, U.S. DOJ says

Two financial asset managers have been charged in an alleged $1.2 billion Venezuelan money laundering scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that the asset managers laundered funds corruptly obtained from Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), Venezuela's state-owned energy company, the department said in a statement.

