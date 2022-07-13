Asset managers charged in alleged $1.2 bln Venezuelan money laundering scheme, U.S. DOJ says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 00:39 IST
Two financial asset managers have been charged in an alleged $1.2 billion Venezuelan money laundering scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The indictment alleges that the asset managers laundered funds corruptly obtained from Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), Venezuela's state-owned energy company, the department said in a statement.
