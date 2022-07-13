Left Menu

3 dead, 3 missing as car swept away in heavy rains in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Three people drowned to death while three others were reported missing after the car in which they were travelling was swept away on Tuesday as it negotiated a culvert in the swollen Sawner river in Nanda Gomukh village of Saoner in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, amid heavy rainfall.

Visuals from the spot of the mishap (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people drowned to death while three others were reported missing after the car in which they were travelling was swept away on Tuesday as it negotiated a culvert in the swollen Sawner river in Nanda Gomukh village of Saoner in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, amid heavy rainfall. According to Maharashtra Police, all six people hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

"Three people died and three are missing after their car washed away due to heavy flow of water in Nanda Gomukh of Saoner Tehsil. All passengers are residents of Madhya Pradesh, Police inspector, Kelwad PS, Nagpur Rural said. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that efforts were being made to trace the missing people and an ex-gratia will also be provided to the next of kin of those who died.

"Efforts are being made by the administration to trace the missing people and help from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also being taken. I'm in touch with Nagpur DC in this regard. Rs 4 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives," Deputy CM Fadnavis said. Meanwhile, a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday is said to continue for several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. There is an Orange alert for rainfall today in Mumbai, Thane, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar.

According to IMD fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days. On Monday, various temples submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain over the past three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

