Russian gas flows through Ukraine and eastbound Yamal flows steady

Similarly, eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany remained stable on Wednesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 3,304,451 kWh/h versus levels around 3,300,000 kWh/h the previous day.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:26 IST
Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point remained steady on Wednesday while flows via Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain shut due to maintenance. Nominations stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged form the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was expected at 41.3 mcm on Wednesday, unchanged from a day earlier. Similarly, eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany remained stable on Wednesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 3,304,451 kWh/h versus levels around 3,300,000 kWh/h the previous day. Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained at zero due to annual maintenance which began on July 11, operator data showed.

Gas flows through Nord Stream 1 are expected to remain shut until the end of maintenance on July 21, but governments, markets and companies are concerned the shutdown might be extended.

