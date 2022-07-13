Left Menu

Anganwadi workers protest outside LG house over honorarium hike

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:18 IST
The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union staged a protest at the lieutenant governor's house here on Wednesday demanding a hike in honorarium and reinstatement of terminated workers and helpers.

Members of the union as well as the Anganwadi workers whose services were terminated recently gathered at the Raj Niwas Marg with banners and raised slogans against the LG and the Delhi government.

''We were given termination notice abruptly just because we held a strike demanding raise in honorarium and respectable working hours. They should reinstate us at the earliest,'' a terminated Anganwadi worker, Poonam, told PTI.

She further said their protest will continue till their demands are met.

Earlier, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) had said they will stage protests every week in the national capital until their demands are met.

DSAWHU has claimed that 884 Anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 given show-cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike.

