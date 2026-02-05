Toronto Police Officers Arrested Amidst Organized Crime Probe

In a significant development, several Toronto police officers have been arrested as part of an extensive investigation into organized crime and corruption. The arrests have put the spotlight on the integrity of the Toronto Police Service.

The York Regional Police is set to unveil substantive findings of their lengthy probe on Thursday. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween will hold a press conference alongside Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw.

The Toronto Police Association, which represents over 8,500 officers and civilian members, stood firm on Wednesday, insisting that the dedication and ethical standards of its members remain steadfast, despite the shadow cast by the allegations.

