Nuclear Tensions: U.S.-Iran Relations Heat Up

Iran and the United States are preparing for high-stakes talks on Friday in Oman, addressing Tehran's contentious nuclear program. This meeting comes on the heels of a 12-day conflict initiated by Israel and a severe crackdown on Iranian protesters.

President Donald Trump has sustained pressure on Iran, hinting at potential U.S. military action in response to the death of demonstrators and possible mass executions following nationwide protests. Additionally, the Iranian nuclear issue has resurfaced after the June conflict disrupted ongoing negotiations in Rome and Muscat.

The diplomatic efforts trace back to a letter Trump sent to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aiming to rekindle negotiations. Tensions between the two nations remain high, with Iran threatening retaliation if struck militarily, amidst a backdrop of decades-long contentious relations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

