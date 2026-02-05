Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Young Lives Lost in Tractor Trolley Mishap

Two young labourers, aged 19 and 18, tragically lost their lives when a tractor trolley carrying steel rods overturned in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on an uneven road as others managed to escape. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:32 IST
Tragic Accident: Young Lives Lost in Tractor Trolley Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, two young labourers were killed when a tractor trolley loaded with steel rods overturned, police reported on Thursday.

The victims, identified as 19-year-old Sanjay and 18-year-old Aman, were residents of Kotwa village. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near Aam Ghat, in the Padri police station's jurisdiction.

According to Station House Officer Pradeep Kumar Singh, the accident occurred as the vehicle navigated a rough and uneven road. While other villagers on board managed to jump to safety, Sanjay and Aman were trapped under the steel and died instantly. The bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
By agreeing not to come to Lok Sabha, PM prevented unpleasant scenes; I thank him: Om Birla.

By agreeing not to come to Lok Sabha, PM prevented unpleasant scenes; I than...

 India
2
OpenClaw: Balancing Innovation and Security in China's Tech Realm

OpenClaw: Balancing Innovation and Security in China's Tech Realm

 Global
3
Cape Town Mayor Eyes DA Leadership Amid Political Changes

Cape Town Mayor Eyes DA Leadership Amid Political Changes

 South Africa
4
Indian Army's Healthcare Outreach Bridges Gap in Jammu & Kashmir

Indian Army's Healthcare Outreach Bridges Gap in Jammu & Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026