Tragic Accident: Young Lives Lost in Tractor Trolley Mishap

In a tragic accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, two young labourers were killed when a tractor trolley loaded with steel rods overturned, police reported on Thursday.

The victims, identified as 19-year-old Sanjay and 18-year-old Aman, were residents of Kotwa village. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near Aam Ghat, in the Padri police station's jurisdiction.

According to Station House Officer Pradeep Kumar Singh, the accident occurred as the vehicle navigated a rough and uneven road. While other villagers on board managed to jump to safety, Sanjay and Aman were trapped under the steel and died instantly. The bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examinations.

