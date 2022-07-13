Left Menu

Trade body to hold 2-day State-level conference in Hubballi from July 16

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:17 IST
Trade body to hold 2-day State-level conference in Hubballi from July 16
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), in association with the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), would conduct a two-day State-level conference in Hubballi, over 400 km from here, on July 16 and 17.

Over 600 delegates from the district Chambers of Commerce and Industry from across the State would participate, FKCCI president Dr I S Prasad told reporters.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would inaugurate the event which State Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani and State Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar would attend, Prasad said.

“The conference will deliberate regarding the investment opportunities in the manufacturing, service and trade sectors, including exports and taking investments ‘Beyond Bengaluru’,” said the FKCCI president.

The event would give the new entrepreneurs and also the start-ups an opportunity to explore the possibilities of new investments in Karnataka and generate employment, he said.

During the event, there would be talks delivered from the heads of the departments and many agencies on policy initiatives of different sectors.

‘One District, One Product’, quality maintenance and improvement of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), exports from agriculture and food processing, food processing organisations, lending programmes of SIDBI for MSMEs and support for trade receivables for MSMEs would be discussed.

Prasad said the FKCCI entered into a memorandum of understanding with e-commerce major Amazon and was planning to organise State- and regional-levels training programme in the field of industry, service and trade to help the youth take up activities under e-commerce and get self-employed, he said.

The FKCCI is actively participating in all the preparatory programmes of the State government’s Global Investors’ Meet to be held from November 2 to 4, he added.

The FKCCI president appealed to the government to support industry by helping it to develop the FKCCI centre of excellence at Dobbespet Industrial Area to provide training in skill development in artificial intelligence, machine-learning, 3D printing, data mining and others.

He asked the government to defer levying GST (goods and services tax) on packing and labelling of pulses and cereals as they would be a burden on both farmers and traders.

The FKCCI chief said the government should announce a State-specific public procurement policy for the MSMEs and reforms in assessing property taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022