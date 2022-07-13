Left Menu

Power Min nod for pre-investment for Sawalkot hydro project

The Ministry of Power has accorded investment approval for pre- investment activities for Sawalkot HE Project in UT of Jammu Kashmir for an amount of Rs 973 crore at November, 2021 price level, a BSE filing stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
State-run NHPC on Wednesday said the power ministry has approved an investment of Rs 973 crore for the proposed 1,856 MW Sawalkot hydro electric project in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Ministry of Power has accorded investment approval for pre- investment activities for Sawalkot HE Project in UT of Jammu & Kashmir for an amount of Rs 973 crore at November, 2021 price level, a BSE filing stated. Sawalkot project is a run-of-the-river project proposed on the river Chenab in district Ramban & Udhampur of Jammu & Kashmir. NHPC in January 2021 signed an MoU with the J&K administration for developing the much-delayed Sawalkot hydro-electric project which has been postponed since its conception in 1984.

