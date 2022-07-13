Power Min nod for pre-investment for Sawalkot hydro project
State-run NHPC on Wednesday said the power ministry has approved an investment of Rs 973 crore for the proposed 1,856 MW Sawalkot hydro electric project in Jammu Kashmir.The Ministry of Power has accorded investment approval for pre- investment activities for Sawalkot HE Project in UT of Jammu Kashmir for an amount of Rs 973 crore at November, 2021 price level, a BSE filing stated.
- Country:
- India
State-run NHPC on Wednesday said the power ministry has approved an investment of Rs 973 crore for the proposed 1,856 MW Sawalkot hydro electric project in Jammu & Kashmir.
The Ministry of Power has accorded investment approval for pre- investment activities for Sawalkot HE Project in UT of Jammu & Kashmir for an amount of Rs 973 crore at November, 2021 price level, a BSE filing stated. Sawalkot project is a run-of-the-river project proposed on the river Chenab in district Ramban & Udhampur of Jammu & Kashmir. NHPC in January 2021 signed an MoU with the J&K administration for developing the much-delayed Sawalkot hydro-electric project which has been postponed since its conception in 1984.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)