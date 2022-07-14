Left Menu

Finland says Uniper rescue talks with Germany at critical stage

Talks between Finland and Germany over rescuing German gas importer Uniper are at a critical and sensitive stage, Finnish ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen said on Thursday. "The talks were good and constructive. There are several options on the table but a lot of work still remains to be done," Tuppurainen said after a meeting with German government representatives in Berlin.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Talks between Finland and Germany over rescuing German gas importer Uniper are at a critical and sensitive stage, Finnish ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen said on Thursday.

"The talks were good and constructive. There are several options on the table but a lot of work still remains to be done," Tuppurainen said after a meeting with German government representatives in Berlin. Uniper's problems have deepened as Russia has curbed gas imports to Germany, and the utility has had to buy gas at very high spot prices that it cannot pass on to its customers because of their contractual agreements.

As the majority-owner of Uniper's parent company, Finnish utility Fortum, the Finnish government is trying to agree with Germany how to share the burden of re-capitalising Uniper.

