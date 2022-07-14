Amit Shah inaugurates new office of Ministry Of Co-operation at CGO Complex

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the new office of the Ministry Of Co-operation at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, CGO Complex here.

The Ministry of Co-operation, set up in July last year, was functioning from the Krishi Bhawan in the national capital.

It was created by transferring the existing entries related to cooperation and cooperative in the business of the erstwhile Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the Union Home Ministry, is the first minister of the Ministry of Co-operation. B L Verma is the Minister of State.

The ministry was created to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

While announcing the creation of the ministry, the government had said the new ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS).

