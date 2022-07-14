2 youngsters washed away in Mahanadi river in Chhattisgarh

Two youngsters were washed away in the Mahanadi river while taking a bath at Pitaiband anicut in Gariaband in Chhattisgarh.

A group of seven youngsters had gone to take a bath, out of whom four were rescued. One is still stuck in the river and ops are currently underway to rescue him.

The search for the two who were washed away is ongoing at the moment. (ANI)

