Maharashtra: Four held for killing Muslim cleric in Nashik
Maharashtra police on Thursday arrested four people for allegedly killing a Muslim cleric in Nashik, said the police.
A 35-year-old Muslim cleric was shot dead by four unidentified people in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, as per the police.
The cleric was a resident in Yevala town of Nashik district in Maharashtra. (ANI)
