Maharashtra: Four held for killing Muslim cleric in Nashik

Maharashtra police on Thursday arrested four people for allegedly killing a Muslim cleric in Nashik, said the police.

A 35-year-old Muslim cleric was shot dead by four unidentified people in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, as per the police.

The cleric was a resident in Yevala town of Nashik district in Maharashtra. (ANI)

