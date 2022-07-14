Left Menu

Maharashtra: Four held for killing Muslim cleric in Nashik

Maharashtra police on Thursday arrested four people for allegedly killing a Muslim cleric in Nashik, said the police.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old Muslim cleric was shot dead by four unidentified people in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, as per the police.

The cleric was a resident in Yevala town of Nashik district in Maharashtra. (ANI)

