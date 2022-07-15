Saudi Arabia to open its airspace for all air carriers - statement

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said late on Thursday that Saudi Arabia decided to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of "the authority for overflying".

The decision comes "to complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity", GACA added in a statement.

